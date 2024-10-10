Aspirus Health taps new chief human resources officer

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health has tapped Nickolas Nyhus as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, according to an Oct. 9 LinkedIn post.

In his new role, Mr. Nyhus will oversee the health system's talent delivery, total rewards, HR information systems, field HR operations, employee health and wellness, and organizational learning and development.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Nyhus served as chief administrative officer and CHRO at Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota physicians, M Health Fairview.