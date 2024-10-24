Texas Health hospital names president

Brandon Goertz, PhD, has been appointed president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

He assumed the role Oct. 20, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Arlington-based Texas Health Resources shared with Becker's.

Dr. Goertz joined the Bedford-based hospital in 2019, working collaboratively to implement operational, quality and experience improvements, the release said.

Jared Shelton previously led the hospital; he became president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth on Sept. 22.

Texas Health Resources is a 29-hospital system.