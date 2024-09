Jared Shelton has been appointed president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, effective Sept. 22.

He most recently served as president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

During his two years at the helm of the Bedford, Texas-based facility, Mr. Shelton led patient experience and employee engagement efforts, the release said.

Texas Health is a 29-hospital system.