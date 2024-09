Winterset, Iowa-based Madison County Health Care System has named Audra Ford its next CFO.

Ms. Ford will be succeeding Rebekah Gillespie, who is retiring at the end of 2024, according to a Sept. 3 LinkedIn post from the health system.

Ms. Ford joined the health system in 2003 as a patient accounts representative, according to the post. She was promoted to patient accounts manager in 2010.

Madison County Health Care System is an affiliate of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.