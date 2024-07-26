CHI Health names chief medical officer of physician enterprise

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health has appointed Renuga Vivekanandan, MD, to the role of vice president and chief medical officer of its physician enterprise.

Dr. Vivekanandan has served as the health system's chief of infectious diseases for the past four years.

"Dr. Vivekanandan will be a key player in shaping the strategic vision and direction for the Midwest Physician Enterprise, drawing on her extensive experience and leadership within our organization," CHI Health said in a July 26 LinkedIn post announcing Dr. Vivekanandan's new role.

CHI Health is the Midwest division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. The division includes more than 4,000 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians.