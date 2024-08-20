AdventHealth Colorado names regional chief nursing officer.

AdventHealth Colorado has promoted Rachel Miles, DNP, RN, to the full-time role of chief nursing officer for the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes four hospitals.

Dr. Miles' appointment was shared in an Aug. 19 LinkedIn post. She previously served in a dual role as CNO of Advent Health Porter and the region. She will now serve exclusively as CNO of the Rocky Mountain Region. Her nursing career spans 23 years, 16 of which were spent in leadership positions.

Breanne Burley, RN, will succeed Dr. Miles as CNO of AdventHealth Porter.