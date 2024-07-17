Lifepoint expands 2 physician execs' roles

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has appointed two physician leaders to key roles for the health system.

Chris Frost, MD, was named senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer, effective immediately. In addition to his current quality and clinical operations responsibilities, Dr. Frost's new role will include overseeing the development of processes to improve safety and ensure optimal outcomes.

Dr. Frost most recently served as SVP, chief medical officer for Lifepoint communities.

Klaus Boel, MD, has been appointed senior vice president of physician services at Lifepoint, effective Aug. 5. In this role, Dr. Boel will oversee the operations of Lifepoint's provider practices and develop local provider leadership and culture.

Dr. Boel most recently served as national medical director of ambulatory and post-acute services for the health system. He will maintain his current responsibilities in addition to taking on his new role.