Orlando Health has named Shahidul Mannan as its new chief data, analytics and AI officer.

Mr. Mannan stepped into the role on Sept. 3 and will guide Orlando Health's efforts to use data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, according to a Sept. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

Before this, Mr. Mannan served as chief data officer at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health since June 2022.