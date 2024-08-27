Nebraska hospital names CEO

Bill Vobejda has been appointed president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health in Omaha, Neb.

Mr. Vobejda will take the helm Sept. 2, according to an Aug. 26 news release from Omaha-based Methodist Health System.

He has been the system's vice president of integrated service since 2020 and previously served as Methodist Fremont Health's vice president of operations.

Before joining the system, Mr. Vobejda served as regional publisher of the Fremont Tribune and the Columbus Telegram and marketing director of the Lincoln Journal Star, the release said.

Methodist Fremont Health is a 75-bed hospital and is part of Methodist Health System.