Vandalia Health names new medical center CNO

Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health has appointed Diana Landsverk, BSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer for the system's Elkins, W.Va-based Davis Medical Center.

Ms. Landsverk most recently served as CNO and COO at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, according to a Nov. 27 Vandalia Health news release shared with Becker's.

She has more than 20 years of experience across acute care, critical access and long-term acute care settings, the release said.

Davis Medical Center, along with two other Davis Health hospitals, joined Vandalia Health in December 2023.