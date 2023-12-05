Vandalia Health acquires 3-hospital system

Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health, a three-hospital system, has officially joined Vandalia Health, local news outlet WBOY reported Dec. 4.

Davis Medical Center in Elkins, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi and Webster Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs are now part of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, a 12-hospital system.

The two health systems signed a letter of intent in June for Davis Health to join Vandalia.

Vandalia is also the product of a merger between Mon Health System and the Charleston Area Medical Center. It is now the second-largest nongovernment employer in the state.