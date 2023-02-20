Vandalia Health expands partnerships with community hospitals

Vandalia Health has formed a strategic partnership with Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System to expand access to specialty services and innovative care for patients in the area.

Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia — formed through the merger of Mon Health System and CAMC Health System — has worked with Davis to identify service lines that need immediate support, including the CAMC Cancer Center, telemedicine facilities at Davis hospitals and Davis Medical Centers' new inpatient dialysis program.

"Local, quality healthcare is Vandalia’s goal," David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia, said in a Feb. 17 news release. "We want to support Davis Health System's longstanding tradition of caring for its community. This agreement ensures patients have access to the highest quality care, latest technology and most advanced treatments."

In January, Vandalia completed the acquisition of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, W.Va., and signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.