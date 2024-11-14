CU Boulder executive to join Children's Hospital Colorado

Patrick O'Rourke, executive vice chancellor and COO at the University of Colorado Boulder, is leaving the university at the end of the semester to take on a position as senior vice president and chief legal officer at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

"I've been connected with Children's Hospital since I first began practicing law in 1995 and have a close connection to its mission," Mr. O'Rourke said in a news release. "I believe I can help Children's Hospital serve its patients in a challenging healthcare environment."

Mr. O'Rourke has served in various roles at CU Boulder. Previously, he was vice president, university counsel and secretary of the CU Board of Regents from 2012 through 2020, according to his biography.