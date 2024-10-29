New Hampshire system taps C-suite leader from Michigan

Bruce Carrier has been appointed chief human resources officer of Concord (N.H.) Hospital Health System.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Mr. Carrier previously served as chief human resources officer at the University of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, Mich., according to an Oct. 7 news release from the system.

In the new role, Mr. Carrier will oversee talent acquisition, strategic human resources initiatives, employee relations and compliance, the release said.

Concord Hospital Health System operates three hospitals.