Florida system names medical director, CMO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Nova Southeastern University has appointed Chad Perlyn, MD, PhD, as executive vice president and chief medical officer, as well as executive medical director for the university's integrated healthcare network, NSU Health.

Dr. Perlyn's appointment is effective Dec. 1, according to an Oct. 17 news release from NSU.



In addition to these roles, he will serve as a professor at NSU's Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences and continue to practice as a plastic surgeon with Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists.