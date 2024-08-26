Finger Lakes Health names new director of facilities

Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health has named Christopher Fisher as its director of facilities, effective immediately, according to an Aug. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

In his new role, Mr. Fisher oversees the maintenance, construction, environmental services and grounds departments, and ensures that performance standards are continuously met.

Mr. Fisher will also aid in the planning, implementation, monitoring and completion of Finger Lakes Health's construction and renovation projects, according to the release.