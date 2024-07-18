RWJUH Rahway CEO to retire after 30 years

Kelly Gooch -

Kirk Tice, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (N.J.), will retire at the end of the year, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Tice has led the hospital since 1994 and has been with Rahway for a total of 46 years.

During his tenure, Rahway earned six consecutive "A" grades in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group, gained full accreditation by the Joint Commission, and certified its diabetes program through the American Diabetes Association, among other accomplishments, according to the release.

The hospital is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

