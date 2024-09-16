Jefferson Health exec jumps to RWJBarnabas

RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Dwight McBee, BSN, RN, as its chief patient experience officer, the system said Sept. 16.

The role is for the entire West Orange, N.J-based system and its flagship facility, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in New Brunswick, N.J.

Mr. McBee most recently served as the enterprise senior vice president and chief officer of health equity and experience at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, according to his LinkedIn. He has also held leadership roles at Temple Health in Philadelphia and AtlantiCare in Atlantic City, N.J.