Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has named Nihal Bakeer, MD, as its new associate chief health informatics officer for ambulatory EHR.

Dr. Bakeer's appointment was announced via LinkedIn July 23 by Bimal Desai, MD, chief health informatics officer at the organization.

Prior to this, Dr. Bakeer served as pediatric hematologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She brings 15 years of experience in applied clinical informatics with her to the role.