Kaleida Health chief administrative officer to step down

Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, will depart the organization at the end of year.

Although Mr. Hughes is stepping down after a 20-year tenure, he will continue to work part-time after January to assist with public and government affairs, according to a health system news release.

Other roles Mr. Hughes has held with Kaleida Health include senior vice president and chief of staff; senior vice president of marketing, public affairs and business development; and vice president and chief marketing officer.