Jonathan Cohee was named the new CEO of Delta (Colo.) Health after serving as the system's COO since November.

Mr. Cohee was slated to step into the role on July 8, according to a June 14 news release from the health system.



Throughout his 27-year healthcare career, Mr. Cohee has optimized operations of nine hospitals, led bundled-payment initiatives, and expanded hospital rehabilitation programs and clinics, the release said.

Delta Health comprises a 49-bed hospital and 13 clinics.