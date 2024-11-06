Oracle Health exec joins CommonSpirit

Brady Small has been named a regional CIO for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

He will serve as the IT chief of CommonSpirit Health's Mountain Region, based in Centennial, Colo. He joins the health system from EHR company Oracle Health, where he worked as a director and client-accountable executive.

"I'm excited to join a team and organization that delivers excellence in care and prioritizes building better healthcare for not only everyone around us, but for our families and the generations to come," Mr. Small said in a Nov. 6 LinkedIn post. "I'm excited for the vision of CommonSpirit and how that drives the day-to-day operations."

He also spent nearly 11 years with EHR vendor Cerner (which software giant Oracle bought in 2022) and worked for telepsychiatry company Iris Telehealth.