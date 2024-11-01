14 Oracle Health updates in 30 days

Oracle Health had a busy October, previewing a new artificial intelligence-powered EHR amid the company's annual summit.

1. Oracle Health has primarily appealed to small, standalone hospitals, securing the most net-new wins among small hospitals of any EHR vendor from 2021 to 2023, health IT research KLAS Research reported Oct. 31.

2. Oracle's top officials are targeting cancer cures and streamlining EHRs as top goals for the company, Nashville (Tenn.) Business Journal reported Oct. 30.

3. Oracle said Oct. 29 it plans to release a new AI-powered EHR.

4. Oracle Health said Oct. 29 it launched a new version of its generative AI-powered digital assistant for clinicians.

5. Oracle Health said Oct. 29 it is rolling out two new cloud applications designed to empower patients and optimize front office operations for healthcare organizations.

6. Oracle said Oct. 28 it is launching the Oracle Healthcare Talent Network, a new feature designed to help healthcare organizations more easily find qualified candidates for critical roles.

7. Oracle Health said Oct. 28 it intends to obtain the Qualified Health Information Network designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, known as TEFCA, an interoperability project.

8. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has implemented Oracle Health's enterprise resource planning system at all of its subsidiaries as part of its Project Empower initiative, executives said during the company's Oct. 24 earnings call.

9. Kalispell, Mont.-based Billings Clinic-Logan Health said Oct. 23 it will roll out an Oracle Health EHR system across all 30 of its hospitals.

10. Oracle said Oct. 16 it launched a new service designed to simplify the payment process for healthcare organizations and their patients.

11. Oracle Health unveiled a new cloud-based solution Oct. 14 designed to streamline medical claims processing.

12. As EHR vendors turn their focus to AI, Oracle Health is using the technology "every step of the way" and aims to triple nursing capability with it, Nashville Business Journal reported Oct. 11.

13. Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, said the company's AI-powered voice recognition tool can compile patient records, generate visit notes for providers and respond to specific patient inquiries, the Nashville Post reported Oct. 9.

14. Oracle Health received the sixth-most consideration for purchase from large acute care organizations of any population health platform, KLAS Research reported Oct. 1.