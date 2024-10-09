How Oracle Health is putting AI to use

Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, said the company's AI-powered voice recognition tool, the Clinical Digital Assistant, can compile patient records, generate visit notes for providers and respond to specific patient inquiries, the Nashville Post reported Oct. 9.

At the Nashville Healthcare Sessions, hosted by Nashville Health Care Council, Dr. Feinberg said that the technology aims to enable healthcare providers to compare clinical outcomes with those of other de-identified patients.

He also noted that the Clinical Digital Assistant incorporates methodologies drawn from technologies used in correctional facilities and law enforcement agencies, which aim to streamline the check-in process in hospitals.

"The real value of the technology is if the nurse can do more nursing, if it can get things that humans are doing now that humans don’t need to do," he said.

Dr. Feinberg said that reducing administrative burdens not only improves the efficiency of hospital operations but also aids in the recruitment and retention of healthcare staff. Moreover, he claimed that utilizing Oracle Health's technology could help hospitals decrease their overall technology spending.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health is an early adopter of the Clinical Digital Assistant. During the event, Tiffany Cross, vice president of ambulatory services at Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health, noted that while the financial impact is not easily measured as a hard return on investment, the technology offers a "soft return" by enabling physicians to spend less time inputting data and more time with their families, improving work-life balance.