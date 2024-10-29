Oracle Health rolls out generative AI assistant for clinicians

Oracle has launched a generative AI-powered digital assistant for ambulatory clinics across the U.S.

Integrated into the Oracle Health EHR, the voice-activated Clinical Digital Assistant generates notes, drafts referrals, and schedules follow-up labs and visits.

"Practitioners spend upwards of 20-35% of their time on administrative work," Oracle Health General Manager Seema Verma said in an Oct. 29 statement. "Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant's groundbreaking AI technology solves this problem and brings the joy back to the practice of medicine and healthcare."

At 13 early adopter organizations, physicians who used the tool saved an average of 4.5 minutes per patient and 20-40% on documentation time per day, Oracle said. Those providers included Billings (Mont.) Clinic, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health, Jackson, Wyo.-based St. John's Health, and Glasgow, Ky.-based T.J. Regional Health.