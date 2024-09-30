Oracle Health in the news: 10 updates

Oracle Health, the EHR company formerly known as Cerner, had a busy September. Here are 10 headlines from the month.

1. Oracle Health shows its dedication to interoperability by making it "easy for patients to share their records with providers regardless of which EHR they use" and founding the "first national network for interoperability, CommonWell Health Alliance," company General Manager Seema Verma told Becker's for a Sept. 26 story.

2. Kellogg, Idaho-based Shoshone Medical Center, Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital, and Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville, Ark., recently selected Oracle Health CommunityWorks as their integrated EHR, Becker's reported Sept. 24.

3. From October 2020 and March 2024, the VA's Oracle Health EHR system experienced 826 "major performance incidents," a Sept. 23 report from the VA's inspector general office found.

4. Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health is moving to an Oracle Health EHR from Meditech, Daily Inter Lake reported Sept. 20.

5. Oracle Health said Sept. 18 it has unveiled new EHR enhancements aimed at streamlining tasks for healthcare providers, with a focus on improving patient care efficiency and reducing clinician workload.

6. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Sept. 17 it has partnered with EHR vendors Oracle Health and Epic to help identify veterans receiving care outside of the VA.

7. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health, a longtime Oracle Health customer, has entered into negotiations with Epic to switch to the EHR vendor, Becker's reported Sept. 10.

8. During a Sept. 10 House committee hearing, lawmakers voiced strong criticism of the VA's rollout of its Oracle Health EHR system, with one member urging the department to abandon the project altogether, Nextgov reported.

9. Oracle Health stands apart from Epic, its main rival in the EHR market, because of its user interface, Oracle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a Sept. 9 earnings call.

10. Oracle Health is the second-most archived EHR vendor, according to a report from health IT researcher KLAS Research covered Sept. 5 by Becker's.