A look at Oracle Health's new EHR capabilities

Oracle Health has unveiled new EHR enhancements aimed at streamlining tasks for healthcare providers, with a focus on improving patient care efficiency and reducing clinician workload.

"Since the Cerner acquisition, Oracle has invested tens of thousands of engineering hours and millions of dollars to enhance our core clinical applications and improve the performance, usability and security of our EHR," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences said in a Sept. 18 news release.

Key improvements include more efficient chart review tools, advanced documentation capabilities and enhanced medication processes to minimize errors, said Oracle. The news release added that clinicians can update patient charts in near real time, improving access to critical information. Oracle also introduced updates to its provider portal, simplifying the referral tracking process.

In addition, Oracle said it is focused on strengthening data interoperability. The company's Seamless Exchange platform allows healthcare providers to access and consolidate external patient records while eliminating redundant data and ensuring a more comprehensive view of patient care.

Oracle aims to tackle physician burnout with the launch of its new AI-powered clinical digital assistant, which automatically generates clinical notes during patient consultations, integrated directly within its EHR system. According to Oracle, early adopters have reported saving up to 40% of daily documentation time with the tool.

Beyond clinical improvements, Oracle aims to heighten security through its autonomous shield initiative, which, according to the release, has helped more than 1,000 EHR customers migrate to Oracle cloud infrastructure. Oracle said this migration can enhance performance and improve cybersecurity protections in the face of increasing cyberattacks on healthcare organizations.