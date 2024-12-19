Epic's 2025 priorities

Epic's roadmap for 2025 focuses on advancing clinician efficiency, enhancing patient empowerment and optimizing operational efficiency.

Becker's asked the EHR vendor what the company's top priorities for 2025 are. Here's a detailed overview:

Enhancing clinician efficiency and wellbeing

Epic said it aims to transform clinician workflows by integrating advanced technologies into everyday practices.

Ambient listening and workflow automation: The company plans to augment ambient listening workflows by suggesting orders, diagnoses, and level of service codes based on clinician-patient conversations, reducing administrative burdens.





Conversational search: Epic's systems will allow clinicians to ask natural-language queries like, "Has the patient received a flu shot yet?" and instantly retrieve relevant information.





Precision nursing workloads: A new application for staff scheduling in Epic will help balance nursing workloads with precision staffing.

Empowering patients

Epic said it will continue to prioritize patient engagement and self-management by introducing tools designed to simplify healthcare interactions.

Interactive care journeys: Patients undergoing complex treatments, such as transplants and cancer care, will be guided through their care journeys via interactive tools in MyChart.





Modernized communication channels: Patients will have access to more convenient communication options with their health systems, including text messaging, email, and live chat.





Virtual assistance: An integrated virtual assistant in MyChart will help patients find billing information, reset passwords, and complete self-triage, streamlining their healthcare experience.

Optimizing operational efficiency and revenue cycle management

Epic said it is investing in solutions to reduce costs and automate critical processes.

Intelligent scheduling: Tools for optimizing operating rooms, infusion centers, and staffing will improve resource utilization.





AI-driven revenue cycle enhancements: Epic will introduce features that simplify prior authorizations, improve coding accuracy, and accelerate insurance appeals, ensuring timely payments for providers.





Patient-facing billing AI: A new AI-powered billing agent will ease workloads for customer service staff while helping patients navigate billing queries.

Advancing medical innovation

Epic's initiatives to advance medicine in 2025 focus on expanding data-driven insights and enabling personalized care.