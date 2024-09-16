What's coming for Epic?

Epic Systems is gearing up to deliver updates aimed at transforming healthcare technology for providers and patients alike.

With 20 new programs scheduled to roll out, Epic is focusing on artificial intelligence integration, enhanced connectivity between payers and providers, and tools that prioritize patient experience.

AI-powered MyChart agents and payer-provider connectivity

Upcoming features include AI-powered agents in Epic's patient portal, MyChart. According to Epic, these AI tools will offer personalized guidance for patients, such as healthcare reminders, surgery preparation checklists and condition management through integration with medical devices like heart monitors and glucose sensors.

These features are set to roll out for MyChart by May 2025.

Additionally, in a bid to enhance operational efficiency, Epic is planning to enhance connectivity between payers and providers. This will automate processes like real-time insurance eligibility checks and facilitate smoother communication between healthcare entities.

By 2025, Epic plans to connect health system and payer directories, streamlining the prior authorization process and reducing denials, a long-standing pain point for healthcare organizations.

Expanding AI and predictive models





Additional AI initiatives underway for Epic's EHR include an AI-assisted procedure selection, chronic disease insights and real-time predictive analytics. These innovations are already gaining traction — over 400 health systems use Epic's predictive models, while more than 170 have implemented ambient listening technology to ease clinical documentation, according to the EHR company.

Epic is also doubling down on its AI ambitions, with more than 100 projects in development, spanning clinical care and administrative processes. AI-generated MyChart messages, used by 150 organizations, send more than 1 million drafts monthly, according to Epic.

Commitment to TEFCA by 2024





Epic is leading the charge toward nationwide health information exchange through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). Epic aims to have all its health systems committed to TEFCA by the end of 2024, with plans for full implementation by 2025. This shift will allow health systems to more seamlessly share information across networks, further promoting interoperability, according to Epic.

Enhancing patient experience with Press Ganey

In partnership with Press Ganey, Epic has expanded its PX Connect Suite, allowing hospitals and clinics to collect patient feedback directly through MyChart. This integration will enable healthcare organizations to capture, act on and respond to patient feedback in real-time.

New health system customers





At its Users Group Meeting in August, Epic announced the addition of 19 new health system customers. The EHR vendor also announced that it facilitated its largest international go-live at London-based Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, which brought 45,000 employees onto the Epic platform.

Health system executives told Becker's they're excited about Epic's continued development of artificial intelligence after attending the EHR vendor's annual meeting.