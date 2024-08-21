Epic plans MyChart bot

Epic is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence into its software, spearheading around 100 projects aimed at streamlining healthcare for both patients and providers, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Aug. 21.

Epic's patient portal, MyChart, could soon evolve to help patients manage their overall health and deliver personalized healthcare reminders. Future versions of MyChart will leverage AI to guide patients with personalized health recommendations, such as scheduling an annual flu shot or providing a checklist to prepare for surgery.

MyChart will also integrate with wearable medical devices, like heart monitors and continuous glucose monitors, to support patients with conditions such as arrhythmia or diabetes.

"If you think we've done a lot of creative new things in the last years, well, hold on to your hats," Judy Faulkner, Epic founder and CEO said at the company's annual Users Group Meeting. "You ain't seen nothing yet."

The company is also testing a bot that could, in some cases, replace a physician's visit through MyChart. During a demonstration — though still in its early stages and with no release date — Epic employees showed how the bot could interact with patients, discussing recovery progress after a hypothetical wrist surgery. The technology is expected to be available within a few years, the report said.