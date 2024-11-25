Most expensive EHRs, ranked

EHRs are among the largest investments health systems will ever make.

Here are EHRs that cost $500 million or more, according to Becker's reporting and other publicly available sources:

1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $4 billion (Epic)

2. Catholic Health Initiatives (Englewood, Colo.): $1.5 billion (Cerner and Meditech)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): $1.5 billion (Epic)

4. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): $1.2 billion (Epic)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $1.2 billion (Epic)

6. Dignity Health (San Francisco): $1 billion (Cerner and Meditech)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City): $1 billion (Epic)

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): $1 billion (Epic)

9. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): $964 million Epic

10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $800 million (Epic)

Providence (Renton, Wash.): $800 million (Epic)

12. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.): $700 million (Epic)

13. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): $660 million (Epic)

14. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): $500 million (Epic)

NOTE: This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of other EHRs that should be on this list, please email gbruce@beckershealthcare.com.