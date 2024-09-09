Northwell Epic install to cost $1.2B

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Epic EHR installation is expected to cost the health system $1.2 billion.

"The cost of inflation, the cost of goods and the technology costs are only going up. On average, we spent about $300 million a year in capital in just IT," Joe Moscola, executive vice president of enterprise services, told Becker's. "We're also going through an implementation of Epic and that's going to cost us $1.2 billion."

Northwell announced in March that it would switch from an Allscripts EHR system to an Epic one with the first go-live of the new system slated for 2025.

Mr. Moscola said that the reason Northwell decided on Epic was because the health system "needed a robust, seamless solution."

"We didn't want a patchwork solution," he said. "We wanted something that would not only be advantageous to our patients, but advantageous to our clinicians."