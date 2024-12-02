Judy Faulkner's net worth, by year

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner's wealth has expanded exponentially since she started the EHR company in a Wisconsin basement apartment in the late 1970s.

Here is her net worth over the years, according to Forbes and previous Becker's reporting:

2024: $7.7 billion (as of Dec. 2)

2023: $7.1 billion

2022: $7 billion

2021: $6 billion

2020: $2.5 billion

2019: $3.6 billion

2018: $3.5 billion

2017: $2.4 billion

2016: $2.4 billion

2015: $2.8 billion

2014: $3 billion

2013: $2.3 billion

2012: $1.7 billion