Judy Faulkner's net worth, by year

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner's wealth has expanded exponentially since she started the EHR company in a Wisconsin basement apartment in the late 1970s.
Here is her net worth over the years, according to Forbes and previous Becker's reporting:
2024: $7.7 billion (as of Dec. 2)
2023: $7.1 billion
2022: $7 billion
2021: $6 billion
2020: $2.5 billion
2019: $3.6 billion
2018: $3.5 billion
2017: $2.4 billion
2016: $2.4 billion
2015: $2.8 billion
2014: $3 billion
2013: $2.3 billion
2012: $1.7 billion