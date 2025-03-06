Hospitals targeted with extortion letters

There have been multiple reports to the American Hospital Association and the FBI of hospitals and health systems receiving data extortion letters.

These letters, according to a March 5 news release, are being delivered through the U.S. Postal Service and originating domestically.

The letters, allegedly from the Russian ransomware group BianLian, claim to possess a significant amount of sensitive patient health information and other personally identifiable data. The hackers warn they will publish the data unless a ransom is paid. However, they provide no proof of stolen information or contact details—only a ransom demand and payment method, according to the release.

The American Hospital Association said it has engaged with affected organizations and the FBI regarding the matter.