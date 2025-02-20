Epic plans big expansion

Epic plans to grow its conference center space to meet the needs of its expanding annual Users Group Meeting, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Feb. 20.

The EHR giant submitted planning documents to the city of Verona, Wis., that include a 23,218-square-foot expansion, with a 750-seat auditorium and dining room space for conference attendees, located underground with a 66,000-square-foot grass roof, according to the story. A skybridge tunnel would connect the space to the existing 11,500-seat Deep Space Auditorium. The work could be completed before the 2026 meeting.

"Our customer community is growing and it's important that we can gather in person to collaborate," an Epic spokesperson told Becker's. "To help us continue to do that, we're planning for some additional meeting space. Most of the details have not yet been finalized."

Epic is also building the new Other Worlds campus and other new office buildings to facilitate its increasing headcount and health system customer base.