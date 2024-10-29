Oracle to launch new EHR system

Oracle is releasing a new AI-powered EHR system, CNBC reported Oct. 29.

Oracle's new EHR system will come with cloud and AI features that make it simpler to use and set up, according to the company. The system has no menus or drop-down screens — clinicians can find the information they need just by speaking. Oracle said it hopes this will reduce the time clinicians spend looking through records, freeing them up to focus more on patient care.

"It's not just a scribe. It's not an assistant. It's almost like having your own resident," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, told CNBC.

According to Ms. Verma, Oracle has been developing this new EHR since acquiring Cerner, but it was not created on Cerner's original platform. As a result, current Cerner users will need to decide if they want to switch over to this system.

Oracle acquired Cerner for $28.4 billion in June 2023. Last year, Cerner contributed $5.9 billion to Oracle's total revenue.

Oracle's early-adopter program for its new EHR will launch in 2025, and the company plans to collaborate with customers to identify and set up any customizations they require.

"We see it as very disruptive to the market," Ms. Verma said. "Our EHR is going to solve a lot of longstanding problems that we’ve had in health care."