25 largest health systems' EHR costs

EHRs are among the largest investments health systems will ever make.

Here are the EHR install costs (and vendor) at the 25 largest U.S. health systems by revenue. Becker's notes the health systems that declined or did not respond for this story:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Declined (Meditech)

2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): $2.5 billion (Cerner and Meditech)

3. Ascension (St. Louis): Did not respond (Athenahealth, Epic, Meditech and Oracle Health)

4. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $800 million (Epic)

5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $4 billion (Epic)

6. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Did not respond (Epic)

7. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $800 million (Epic)

8. University of California Health (Oakland): Did not respond (Epic)

9. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): Did not respond (Oracle Health)

10. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $1.2 billion (Epic)

11. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): $660 million (Epic)

12. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): $1.2 billion (Epic)

13. Cleveland Clinic: Did not respond (Epic)

14. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): $964 million (Epic)

15. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Did not respond (Athenahealth, MedHost and Oracle Health)

16. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Did not respond (Oracle Health)

17. UPMC (Pittsburgh): Declined (Epic)

18. Banner Health (Phoenix): Did not respond (Oracle Health)

19. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): Did not respond (Epic)

20. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City): $1 billion (Epic)

21. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): $1.5 billion (Epic)

22. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): Declined (Epic)

23. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): Did not respond (Epic)

24. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): $1 billion (Epic)

25. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): Did not respond (Epic)

The list of the top 25 health systems by total revenue was provided to Becker's by data analytics firm Definitive Healthcare.