10 most-archived EHR vendors

Health systems are turning to data archiving solutions after retiring legacy EHRs, according to KLAS Research.

Here are the 10 most commonly archived EHR vendors, per the health IT market intelligence firm's Aug. 27 report (by the number of times the EHR was archived). The data was collected between June 2023 and June 2024:

1. Altera Digital Health: 48

2. Oracle Health: 41

3. athenahealth: 40

4. Meditech: 37

5. eClinicalWorks: 28

NextGen Healthcare: 28

7. Greenway Health: 18

8. TruBridge (CPSI): 15

9. CompuGroup Medical: 13

10. Epic: 12