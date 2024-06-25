Meditech inks 7-hospital EHR deal

Meditech has signed a deal to provide its Expanse EHR to seven Texas hospitals.

Shawnee, Okla.-based Preferred Management Corp. inked the agreement to use the EHR vendor's subscription-based, Meditech-as-a-service platform at seven hospitals and nine clinics the organization manages in Texas.

"We are excited to move from multiple systems to one unified solution that allows us to standardize workflows across our facilities, while also providing the autonomy and flexibility to cater to each hospital's and clinic's unique needs," said Laura Bass, EHR clinical informatics nurse for Preferred Management Corp., in a June 25 statement.

The cloud-based platform also includes a patient portal with access to online scheduling, lab results, and previsit paperwork. Preferred Management CFO Josh Tucker stated that the organization selected the EHR following a "thorough evaluation process" because of its "scalability for today and into the future" and "efficiencies for our team and expanded resources for our patients."