Vermont health system switches to Meditech

Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care will be switching to Meditech for its EHR after previously using three different systems.

The new EHR will go live in October. Gifford Health Care is currently on EHRs from CPSI, eClinicalWorks and Medhost, the health system told Becker's.

"This system will promote clinical and operational efficiency while offering our providers, direct caregivers (and) operational, financial and administrative staff more robust data to support decision-making in all of these areas," Gifford Health Care wrote in a report to a state healthcare board. "This process has resulted in additional expenses to our organization during fiscal year 2023 due to the need to maintain parallel systems."

Patients' records won't automatically transfer to the new patient portal, so they will have to log into the old one by the end of the year to download them, the health system said.

Gifford Health Care includes a critical access hospital and several primary care and specialty clinics.