Oracle moving HQ to Nashville to be near healthcare industry

Oracle plans to move its world headquarters to Nashville, Tenn., to be amid a healthcare epicenter, according to co-founder and chair Larry Ellison.

"It is the center of the industry we're most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry," Mr. Ellison told former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, MD, at an April 23 fireside chat at the Oracle Health Summit, according to a livestream of the event. "It's the center of our future."

Oracle previously said it intended to build a $1.35 billion waterfront campus in the city, which is home to several of the biggest health systems — including the largest, HCA Healthcare, which Dr. Frist's family founded — and healthcare companies in the U.S. But this was the first time a company official said it would be moving its headquarters from Austin, Texas (where it relocated from Silicon Valley in 2020).

"I shouldn't have said that," Mr. Ellison said later in the talk.

Oracle bought Cerner, the nation's second-largest EHR vendor by hospital market share, in 2022 for $28.4 billion. Mr. Ellison said at the event that the new headquarters would include restaurants, hotels and a concert venue, as well as a community clinic where it could put its healthcare technologies to use.