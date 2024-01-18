Epic accused of patent infringement

EHR vendor Epic Systems is facing a patent infringement lawsuit over its patient portal software MyChart.

SynKloud Technologies filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Wisconsin, alleging that Epic's MyChart uses similar software as the one listed in its U.S. patent No. 8,856,383, according to the Jan. 17 suit obtained by Becker's.

Specifically, SynKloud Technologies states that Epic has infringed on the patent by creating, having others create, using, selling and offering for sale their MyChart product. The accusation also includes situations where Epic tests its products or provides cloud-based hosting services to healthcare providers.

SynKloud is seeking a trial by jury, according to the suit.

Epic told Becker's it does not have comment on the lawsuit.