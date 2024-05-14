Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the most trusted health system brand in 2024, according to a May 14 report from branding agency Monigle.

Monigle based its rankings on the results of online quantitative surveys of 26,450 household healthcare decision-makers who have received medical care in the past two years and have health insurance (70% private; 30% government, excluding Medicaid).

Three thousand of the respondents were nationally representative in terms of age, gender and religion, while the remainder lived in the 66 geographic regions where the evaluated brands were located.

Here are the top 30 most trusted health system brands of the more than 200 that were evaluated:

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

3. Houston Methodist

4. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

5. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

6. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

7. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

8. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

9. University of Miami Health System

10. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

11. Palm Beach Health Network (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

12. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center

13. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

14. Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

15. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

16. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

17. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

18. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

19. University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

20. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

21. UW Medicine (Seattle)

22. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

23. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

24. UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)

25. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

26. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

27. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

28. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

29. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

30. University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)