Top 5 health system brand trends for '24

Health system marketing leaders will be concentrating on such trends as employee engagement and mapping research in 2024, according to branding agency Monigle.

The consultant shared its top 5 brand trends for the year with Becker's in late January:

1. Retaining with a promise. Branding is no longer just for consumers: "With employee engagement declining, the expectations around workplace and wellbeing are growing exponentially with organizations outside of healthcare resetting the standard (even though healthcare has the credibility to play in the space)."

2. Engaging employee wellbeing. "Outcomes will go to a more holistic definition of health, care, and wellness just like how consumers think about the idea," Monigle wrote.

3. Creating experience through mapping. Marketing leaders will collaborate with colleagues from other disciplines on mapping research: "A commitment to both patient and employee journey mapping will illuminate places to amplify strengths while uncovering pain points that need to be addressed."

4. Connecting outside the box. See: disruptors. "Big thinking and inspiration, driven by the continued pressures of new entrants to health, care, and wellness will continue to push on traditional notions of how to operate," the agency wrote. "Unexpected solutions and partnerships will enable new connections to patients and communities."

5. Educating on a budget: Marketing chiefs will enhance training to "engage multiple types of learning styles" as "more and more brand-related capabilities will be internalized."