10 most trusted health system brands for employees

University of Miami Health System is the most trusted healthcare brand for staffing, according to a new report from marketing agency Monigle.

The Humanizing Brand Experience Volume 6 study was based on responses from 25,521 people surveyed between November 2022 and December 2022.

Here are the 10 most trusted healthcare brands from the employee side:

1. University of Miami Health System

2. Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Fla.)

3. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

4. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

5. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

6. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

7. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

8. University of Chicago Medicine

9. OhioHealth (Columbus)

10. Ochsner Health (New Orleans)