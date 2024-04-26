HCA posts $1.8B income in Q1, CEO points to 'strong fundamentals'

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted $1.8 billion in net income for the first three months of 2024, up from $1.5 billion during the same time period in 2023, according to its most recent financial report.

Here are eight things to know from the report:

1. HCA's total revenue was $17.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an 11.2% increase from $15.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

2. Expenses increased 10.4% to $15.1 billion.

3. The health system's operating income was $2.5 billion, a 37% increase from $1.8 billion from the first quarter of 2023.

4. HCA's debt increased 3.3% to $40.2 billion.

5. Salaries and benefits increased 8.8% to $7.7 billion.

6. The health system increased its number of hospitals from 180 in the first quarter of 2023 to 188 in the first quarter of 2024.

7. HCA saw a loss of $201 million on sales of facilities, compared to a $15 million gain in the first quarter of 2023.

8. "The strong fundamentals we saw in our business this past year continued into the first quarter of 2024," HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said in the report. "This momentum generated strong financial results that were driven primarily by broad-based volume growth."