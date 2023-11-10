15 common passwords for healthcare employees

For the first half of 2023, there were 327 data breaches in healthcare that affected more than 40 million patients, and cybersecurity will continue to be extremely important for hospitals and healthcare companies next year.

But many employees continue to put their organizations at risk by using weak and easily hackable passwords.

NordPass compiled a list of the top 20 passwords in healthcare used by the world's largest companies. The list was compiled by analyzing data from the 500 largest companies by market capitalization and identifying the most commonly used passwords by their employees.

The top 15 passwords include:

1. 123456

2. Password

3. [company's name]

4. 12345

5. Aaron431

6. [part of company's name]2012

7. [part of company's name]443

8. [company name]2014

10. Linkedin

11. Pass1

12. 00000

13. 1111

14. 1234

15. Med

Editor's note: NordPass did not reveal the name of the companies where the company name was used as a password. There were multiple listings in NordPass's report of redacted company names, abbreviations or a variation on the names; only the first instance and the company names plus numbers are included in this list.