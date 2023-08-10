327 healthcare data breaches reported so far in 2023

Over 40 million patients have been affected by the 327 data breaches that have been reported to the HHS' Office for Civil Rights since the start of 2023.

One hundred sixty healthcare breaches were reported at the same point in 2022, an increase of over 104 percent, according to Fortified Health Security's "2023 Mid-Year Horizon Report: The State of Cybersecurity in Healthcare" published in July.

Halfway through 2022, there had been 2 million compromised records from a single data breach. In the first six months of 2023, there were five breaches of at least 3 million records each.

The mid-year report breaks down the total reported healthcare breaches in 2023, looking at the different types of entities that have been impacted: healthcare providers comprise 62 percent, business associates comprise 25 percent and health plans comprise 13 percent.

Hacking/IT incidents are the most common type of breach in 2023 so far, accounting for 75 percent of the total. Sixty-five percent of the breaches originated from network servers.