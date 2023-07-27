Why UAB Medicine, Memorial Healthcare + OhioHealth were named empowering healthcare brands

Health systems that were named among the most empowering brands in healthcare told Becker's they are "laser-focused" on putting patients first and personalizing their care.

Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, which ranked third on the list from branding agency Monigle, empowers patients by "implementing patient engagement strategies, delivering personalized care, and fostering a culture of innovation," said Adrienne Steading, assistant vice president of marketing.

"Our dedicated team of 18,000-plus healthcare professionals work daily to empower the individuals we serve to take control of their health and well-being by tailoring treatment plans to meet their unique needs, providing access to cutting-edge clinical care, and involving our patients in their healthcare decisions," she said.

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, which was No. 4 in the rankings, is "laser-focused" on prioritizing people through its care delivery, experience and culture, said Leah Carpenter, executive vice president and COO.

"Whether it's the patients and families we actively care for, or the larger populations that look to us as an integral part of the infrastructure of their community, we are driven to provide the resources to maintain or restore health and dedicated to delivering the highest levels of safety, service and quality to enhance the well-being of those we serve," Ms. Carpenter said.

The top 10 list also included Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System, Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, University of Miami Health System, West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Palm Beach Health Network, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Columbus-based OhioHealth, and Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health.

"I believe it is our 'how' that makes OhioHealth stand out as an empowering brand," said Sue Jablonski, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at the health system, which came in ninth on the list. "Don't get me wrong, delivering quality care is the foundation of trust that we need with our patients, but how we deliver that care gives us the differential. Our 'how' is based on a number of characteristics that are rooted in relationships. That includes listening, partnership, empathy, compassion, integrity and more."