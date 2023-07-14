10 most empowering health system brands

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare leads the way in a list of the most empowering health system brands, according to a study by Monigle.

The branding agency asked 25,521 consumers in November and December which systems do the following: "empowers me with the information and resources I need to manage my health independently." Here are the top 10, according to data shared July 11 with Becker's:

1. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

2. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

3. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

4. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

5. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

6. University of Miami Health System

7. Palm Beach Health Network (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. OhioHealth (Columbus)

10. McLeod Health (Florence, S.C.)